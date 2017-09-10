Cricket Schedule 2017: Sri Lanka to Tour Pakistan

Pakistan have announced the schedule for two tests, five one-dayers and three twenty20 internationals series against Sri Lanka.

The two-match test series will be played in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, starting 28 September.

The five-match ODI series will be held in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Abu Dhabi will host the first two T20 games while the third and the final Twenty20 will be played in Lahore on October 29.

Itinerary

September 28: Ist Test Abu Dhabi

October 6: Second Test (day-night) Dubai

October 13: Ist ODI Dubai

October 16: Second ODI Abu Dhabi

October 18: Third ODI Abu Dhabi

October 20: Fourth ODI Sharjah

October 23: Fifth ODI Sharjah

October 26: First Twenty20 international Abu Dhabi

October 27: Second Twenty20 international Abu Dhabi

October 29: Third Twenty20 international Lahore