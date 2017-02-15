Tottenham’s Walker-Peters pens new contract

Tottenham Hotspur highly-regarded prospect Kyle Walker-Peters has signed a new deal that is set to keep him at the White Hart Lane until the summer of 2019.

The 19-year-old defender, who can play in either full-back but is mainly used at right-back – has featured prominently for Spurs’ youth teams this season.

We are delighted to announce that Kyle Walker-Peters has signed a new contract with the Club until 2019. pic.twitter.com/zInIQwmLFz — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 14, 2017

The youngster, who has been capped by England at U20 level, been heavily involved in Premier League 2 and the FA Youth Cup this term.

The north Londoners have extended the contracts of many within the past year, with manager Mauricio Pochettino looks to keep his squad remains together.