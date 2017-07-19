Tottenham Hotspur: Kieran Trippier pens new five-year deal until 2022

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kieran Trippier has committed his long-term future by signing a new five year contract, that will keep him at the White Hart Lane until 2022.

The 26-year-old, who is believed to earn around £70,000-per-week, is expected to continue in the right-back position following the departure of Kyle Walker to Manchester City.

Delighted to sign my new contract with @SpursOfficial. Can't wait for the season to start #COYS pic.twitter.com/PESIm8rol1 — kieran trippier (@trippier2) July 18, 2017

Trippier joined the Lilywhites from Burnley in 2015, and has made 41 appearances during his last two seasons at the north London outfit, including 12 starts last term as Spurs finished second in the Premier League.

The England international earned a call-up to the national squad in May and made his first international appearance in a friendly match against France.