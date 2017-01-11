Stevan Jovetic joins Sevilla on loan

Sevilla have completed the loan move of Stevan Jovetic from Inter Milan until the end of the season.

The Montenegrin forward has not made a single start for the Italian outfit in any competition so far this season, with his lack of game drawing interest from the likes of West Ham United and Fiorentina.

However, the 27-year-old striker has now completed his switch to La Liga side Sevilla, with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign.

“I agreed to come here because it’s a great club, playing in the Champions League, has a very good team, a great coach and because they are fighting to be at the top in La Liga,” the former Manchester City man told the club’s official website.

“It’s a team I like because they play very attractive football, which is another reason why I decided to come here. I’ve seen the last few games and they scored a lot of goals. I like how they play.

“I’m in good condition. And we’ll see how things go tomorrow when I have my first training session and speak with the coach.”

Jovetic could be available in Thursday’s Copa del Rey encounter with Real Madrid.