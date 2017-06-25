Spurs to launch bid for Matthias Ginter?

Borussia Dortmund centre-back Matthias Ginter has reportedly emerged as a surprise summer target for Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite their stellar record last season, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen on to strengthen his full-back options this summer as he looks to give a challenge in four competitions during the next campaign.

Earlier, it was suggested that the 23-year-old could be on Tottenham’s radar and according to Bild (via The Sun), the North London outfit have backed up their past interest.

It has been claimed that Spurs have lodged a bid of £15 million in an attempt to sign the Germany international, who made 45 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga giants.

The report adds, the former Freiburg man could be available for transfer this summer and the Premier League giants are ready to bring him to the White Hart Lane.

Being a defender, Ginter can also play in central midfield.