Report: William Carvalho keen on West Ham United move

Sporting Lisbon attacker William Carvalho reportedly still wants to join West Ham United despite the issues between the two clubs.

The Premier League outfit claim to have made an official bid to sign the Portuguese international during the summer transfer window – and said to have email evidence to prove it – but Sporting have denied that they ever received an offer for their star player.

Eventually, things escalated between the two sides, with the Hammers threatening legal action against the Primeira Liga giants.

According to The Mirror, the east Londoners still wants the 25-year-old midfielder, who remains keen on a move to the Premier League in January.

Carvalho has appeared in 157 outings for the Portuguese outfit, scoring 10 times and providing 12 assists in that time since being promoted from their youth team in 2011.