Report – Arsenal ready to sell Mesut Ozil

The Daily Mirror is reporting that, Arsenal are prepared to sell their star player Mesut Ozil in the January transfer window should the right bid arrive.

The Gunners could be ready to sanction the sale of 28-year-old playmaker this new year when the transfer window reopens in January rather than lose him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The report adds that Serie A giants Inter Milan have shown their interest in signing the Germany international, whose current contract at the Emirates Stadium is due to expire in the summer.

It has been reported that Ozil is demanding wages of £350,000-a-week to stay at the north London outfit and sign a new contract.

Despite the fact, Arsenal have offered Ozil more than £275,000-a-week but the Premier League giants have not come close to an agreement with the attacker, who is currently sidelined with a minor knee injury.