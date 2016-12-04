Report: Anthony Martial on La Liga’s radar?

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is a reported £60m target for Spanish rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid, according to The Sun.

The 20-year-old arrived at Old Trafford last season with stunning 17 goals in all competitions, establishing himself the Red Devils’ top-scoring player.

However, it has been a slower start this time around, as the Frenchman has scored only four goals in 16 appearances for the Red Devils so far.

The report suggested that both La Liga rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona are ready to lock horns off the field in an attempt to bring Martial to Spain, with Los Blancos said to be the favourites to secure his signature at the Bernabeu.

Martial was also linked with PSG recently, joined United in a deal worth £36m.