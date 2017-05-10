Man United prepare £40m Eric Dier bid

Manchester United head coach Jose Mourinho is reportedly considering to launch £40 million bid in order to convince Tottenham Hotspur to sell Eric Dier this summer, according to The Mirror.

The England international, who only signed a new five-year deal with the north London club last summer, but the Red Devils have been consistently linked with a move for the 23-year-old over the last few months.

The report claims, Mourinho is a huge admirer of Dier, and the Portuguese boss will launch a £40m move for the former Sporting Lisbon youngster.

The report adds, United’s transfer business in the summer will certainly depend on whether the 20-time English champions secure a place in the Champions League for the 2017-18 campaign.

Dier has made 31 Premier League appearances for Spurs this season.