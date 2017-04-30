Man United confident of signing PSG defender

Manchester United are reportedly confident of signing a deal for Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Marquinhos as they look to launch a £50m bid this summer.

The Brazil international, who was reportedly on the verge of joining the Spanish champions Barcelona last summer, is said to be the Red Devil’s top defensive target.

Marquinhos’s agent Giuliano Bertolucci recently claimed that negotiations with the Ligue 1 champions over a new deal have stalled, that means the 22-year-old has just two years left on his current contract.

3. Manchester United increasingly confident of sealing £50million deal for PSG defender Marquinhos https://t.co/8dT5qRadAo pic.twitter.com/bxR8ywTkux — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) April 28, 2017

According to The Mirror, the Parisians are still interested in to keep the defender at the Parc des Prices, but the 20-time English champions are hopeful that the player will help to push through a huge money switch.

Marquinhos, who joined PSG from Roma for a fee of around £26m in 2013, has made 25 league appearances for Les Parisiens this season, and has been impressive at the back.