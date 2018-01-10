Liverpool are in pole position to sign Ivan Rakitic from Barca

Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic is reportedly the subject of interest from Liverpool.

After selling Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, the Reds are being linked with a raid on the Spanish giants for Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

The 29-year-old playmaker, who has been at Camp Nou since 2014, is set to leave the La Liga giants. He is a versatile player and can deploy anywhere from the midfield, to the number 10 position.

Rakitic’s future at Barcelona will depend on how Coutinho is used. He could potentially play in the club’s midfield or up front, which might impact the Croatian, who is currently under contract until 2021.

The report suggests that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sees Rakitic as an ideal January recruit, and will use some of the Coutinho funds to bring him to the Premier League this month.

Rakitic has made 16 La Liga appearances and registered three assists this season.