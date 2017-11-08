Chelsea considering January swoop for 20-year-old from Lyon

The defending Premier League champions Chelsea have reportedly stepped up their interest in signing Lyon centre-back Mouctar Diakhaby when the transfer window reopens in January, The Daily Mail reports.

The Blues are weighing up a January bid to try and sign the 20-year-old defender as manager Antonio Conte considers strengthening his defensive options at Stamford Bridge for the second half of the season.

The report adds that Diakhaby has already been scouted from the likes of Manchester City and Juventus after his stunning performances for the Ligue 1 outfit in the Europa League.

The west London club could face stiff competition for the Frenchman’s signature as other Premier League clubs are in also in the race for his services.

Diakhaby racked up a total of seven appearances across all competitions for the French outfit so far this season.