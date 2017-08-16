Chelsea confident of signing Arsenal midfielder

Chelsea are reportedly confident of making Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain their fifth signing of the summer.

The Blues are feeling confident that they will be able to lure Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain away from Arsenal to Stamford Bridge, according to The Evening Standard.

The Premier League champions are poised to secure the signature of the England international by launching a £35million bid.

The same report claims that the Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has ruled out selling both Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez in the summer transfer window, but is yet to make the same assurances about the 24-year-old Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The report adds that no fee has yet been agreed between the two London clubs, although negotiations are believed to be in the middle stage.

It is understood that Wenger would like to keep hold of the midfielder, who has less than one year left on his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea are said to be on the hunt for a number of new players before the summer transfer window closes at the end of the month.