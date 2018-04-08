Bayern Munich considering summer bid for Marc-Andre ter Stegen

The Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are reportedly planning to launch a bid for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen this summer, according to Don Balon.

The Bavarians are prepared to offer €100m for the 25-year-old stopper as a potential replacement for Manuel Neuer, who is suffering from persistent injury problems this season.

Ter Stegen racked up more than 70 appearances for the La Liga giants since joining the club from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014.

Bayern, meanwhile, clinched their sixth consecutive German title with a 4-1 win at Augsberg on Saturday.

The German international has made 252 performances in La Liga and the Bundesliga.