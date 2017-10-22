Barcelona keen to sign Man United’s Ander Herrera

The La Liga giants Barcelona have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera when the transfer window reopens in the new year.

Since the arrival of Nemanja Matic at Old Trafford, the 28-year-old Herrera has struggled for regular football, starting just two league games and making nine appearances across all competitions.

According to Spanish publication Don Balon, Barca boss Ernesto Valverde believes that the Spain international would be an ideal successor to Andres Iniesta, who recently penned a new lifetime deal at the Camp Nou.

Valverde is keen on the lookout for potential reinforcements in the midseason and he is even more concerned about building the revamped squad for the future.

Herrera, who joined the Red Devils from Athletic Bilbao in 2014, will come to the end of his current contract at the end of the season.