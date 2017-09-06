Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez named in Europa League squad

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has been named in the 39-man squad for this season’s Europa League campaign.

The Chile international, who will be running out of his contract at the Emirates Stadium next summer, has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester City on a deadline day.

✅ Alexis Sanchez has been included in Arsenal’s squad for their Europa League campaign. ✅ Full story: https://t.co/sBMVCndZiN pic.twitter.com/G3C78MklVB — Sky Sports PL 👑 (@SkySportsPL) September 5, 2017

It is understood that City were prepared to launch an initial £55million to sign the 28-year-old attacker, but the north Londoners were unable to bring in Thomas Lemar from Monaco, which ruined the deal.

Sanchez has been included alongside a number of youth players with the likes of Joseph Willock and Krystian Bielik, while Jack Wilshere and Mathieu Debuchy are also in there too.

If Manchester City get Sanchez in January, then the player would be eligible to feature for the Champions League.