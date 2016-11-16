Arsenal on the brink of a genuine title challenge

Manchester United and Arsenal both will face each other in their twelfth game of the Premier League season 2016/17 at Old Trafford on Saturday, 19th November.

Manchester United are confident after coming out as winners at the Liberty Stadium last time out beating Swansea. Jose Mourinho’s side currently sit in the 6th position and a win over 4th placed Arsenal could see them move to 3 points of the Gunners.

The Red Devils seems okay this season with five wins 11 Premier League games so far this season. However, the club is struggling to accommodate Wayne Rooney, Rashford and Ibrahimovic from the last couple of months.

On the other side, Arsenal’s good start to the season hopes makes them strong contender this season, currently occupy 4th position just 2 points behind the league leaders Liverpool. Away from the Emirates, the Gunners are unbeaten in 8 games winning the last 5.

The North Londoners are unbeaten away from home, the Red Devils unbeaten at home in 6 so this gonna be a mouth watering game between two of the league heavyweights, something has to give.

Just a heads up boosted offers from Coral suggests that Gunners may be on the brink of a genuine title challenge.

The Gunners are in fantastic form at present, and they will confident about their chances of getting another positive result this weekend.