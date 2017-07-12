Arsenal join Chelsea to sign Virgil van Dijk

Arsenal have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton, The Sun claims.

The Gunners are reportedly interested in signing the 26-year-old defender this summer as Arsene Wenger looks to strengthen his defensive options ahead of next season.

Liverpool were on course to sign the centre-back last month but the Merseyside giants were forced to pull the chase after they issued a statement apologising to the Saints for the way they conducted negotiations.

The report claims Gunners have “shown interest” in signing the Netherlands international this summer but it remains to be seen whether the north Londoners will be able to convince the highly-rated defender to move to The Emirates.

Arsenal have already completed their second summer signing last week after bringing Alexandre Lacazette to the club from Lyon.