Arsenal show interest in Marco Asensio?

Arsenal will reportedly tempt Real Madrid into selling the 21-year-old attacker Marco Asensio by triggering a £72million release clause in the coming days.

The Spain international impressed with his performances for Los Blancos in the Supercopa de Espana earlier this month but the midfielder is still behind the likes of star players Gareth Bale and Isco in the pecking order.

The La Liga champions have started talks with the youngster over a new deal, but the Gunners are said to be hoping to take advantage of his affordability release clause by tabling an offer before he signs to fresh terms.

According to The Express, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is expected to offer Asensio regular first-team football if he moves to the North London this summer.

Zinedine Zidane’s side, meanwhile, are reported to be “tempt“ by Arsenal’s interest and have called for “emergency talks” to terminate a new deal.

Asensio joined the Real Madrid from Mallorca in 2014 and has since gone on to make 24 La Liga appearances for the Bernabeu outfit.