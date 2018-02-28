Arsenal face competition from Dortmund for Malcom signature

Arsenal will face competition for the signature of Brazil teenage sensation Malcom from German club Borussia Dortmund.

The Gunners are poised to face competition from the Bundesliga outfit for the signature of the 20-year-old this summer, according to The Sun.

Dortmund have now entered the race for the Bordeaux attacker and will battle with Europe’s biggest clubs Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

The report adds that the two German outfits have “stolen a march” on Arsenal’s arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who instead opted to sign PSG’s Lucas Moura in the January transfer window.

Arsenal were strongly linked with a move to sign Malcom last month but a move failed to materialise as the north Londoners instead landed the signings of both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Malcom has been in scintillating form for the French side so far this season, scoring eight times and providing six assists in the top flight for the Ligue 1 outfit.

Arsenal, who are currently sit sixth in the Premier League, are likely to be linked with a number of players in the coming months as the summer transfer window edges closer.