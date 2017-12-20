Arsenal consider £30m bid to sign David Luiz

Arsenal are reportedly lining up a shock £30m bid to sign Chelsea star David Luiz in the January transfer window, according to The Daily Express.

The Gunners are closely monitoring the rise of 30-year-old defender, who has not been featured for the Blues in recent weeks.

The report claims that Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is aware of the fact that the Brazil international can play as both a central defender and defensive midfielder.

Luiz have fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, with youngster Andreas Christensen having taken his place in the squad in recent weeks.

It remains to be seen whether the north Londoners could be set to make a move for Luiz in the mid-season transfer window.

Newcastle United, meanwhile are also said to be interested in Luiz’s signature.

Luiz is an experienced centre-back, who has played for Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in the past.