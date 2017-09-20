0

Nottinghamshire sign Paul Coughlin from Durham

Nottinghamshire have announced the signing of Durham all-rounder Paul Coughlin on a three-year contract.

Coughlin, 24, will join the Trent Bridge based County at the end of the 2017 season after rejecting a new contract at the Riverside.

“It was an extremely tough decision to leave Durham, but I am very excited about joining Nottinghamshire and playing at Trent Bridge,” said Coughlin.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to continue my development and I look forward to working with Peter Moores and his coaching staff.”

The Sunderland-born player came through the Durham Academy, and has since gone on to make 29 appearances, averaging 27.23 with the bat and 30.34 with the ball.

