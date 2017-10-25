BBL: Hobart Hurricanes sign English speedster Tom Curran

Hobart Hurricanes have confirmed the signing of English all-rounder Tom Curran as their second overseas player for the forthcoming season of Big Bash League.

The 22-year-old will team up with compatriot Tymal Mills, after the Hurricanes had signed for a two-year deal.

“I’m glad he’s on my side – he loves batting against Surrey and I’ve got some bad memories from a personal perspective bowling to him,” said the England international. “But he’s a great guy and I can’t wait to work alongside him at the Hurricanes.”

Curran has three T20 Internationals to his name.

Hobart Hurricanes squad: George Bailey (c), Tim Paine (vc), Dan Christian, Hamish Kingston, Cameron Boyce, Clive Rose, Ben McDermott, Jake Reed, Beau Webster, James Bazley, Simon Milenko, Tymal Mills, Tom Rogers, Sam Rainbird, D’Arcy Short, Tom Curran.