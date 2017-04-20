Australia announce ICC Champions Trophy squad

Cricket Australia have announced the 15 player squad for the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, which is held in England and Wales next month.

The eight-team tournament will be played in between June 1 and 18, where Aussies will be grouped with host nation England as well as Bangladesh and New Zealand in Group A.

MEDIA RELEASE: Australia’s ICC Champions Trophy squad named https://t.co/G2eaUc3s20 pic.twitter.com/QHhcGTj43W — Cricket Australia (@CAComms) April 20, 2017

While reigning champions India are pooled with Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka in Group B.

Australia Squad: Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa