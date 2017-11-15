0

Twitter reacts as Nadal withdraws from ATP World Tour Finals

Posted on by admin

The world No. 1 Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the ATP Finals after losing his opening match to David Goffin on Monday night at the O2 Arena.

Following the match, Nadal has announced that he was pulling out of his remaining matches, but the 31-year-old is hopeful that he will return for the new season in the New Year.

The Spaniard told reporters: “I am off and the season is finished. I am really not ready to play. I really fought a lot during the match knowing probably it was a big chance [that it would be] the last match of the season. It’s about the pain and I cannot hold with enough power to keep playing.

“The good thing is [the injury] is nothing new. We hope to have the right rest, the right work and try to be ready for the beginning of the next season.”

Nadal will be replaced by US Open semifinalist Pablo Carreno Busta.

 

