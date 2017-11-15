Twitter reacts as Nadal withdraws from ATP World Tour Finals

The world No. 1 Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the ATP Finals after losing his opening match to David Goffin on Monday night at the O2 Arena.

Following the match, Nadal has announced that he was pulling out of his remaining matches, but the 31-year-old is hopeful that he will return for the new season in the New Year.

The Spaniard told reporters: “I am off and the season is finished. I am really not ready to play. I really fought a lot during the match knowing probably it was a big chance [that it would be] the last match of the season. It’s about the pain and I cannot hold with enough power to keep playing.

“The good thing is [the injury] is nothing new. We hope to have the right rest, the right work and try to be ready for the beginning of the next season.”

Nadal will be replaced by US Open semifinalist Pablo Carreno Busta.

.@RafaelNadal has withdrawn from the #NittoATPFinals and concludes the 2017 season, which saw him win 2 Grand Slams and finish as the World No. 1. Rest up for 2018, Rafa. We'll be eagerly awaiting your return…💪🏽😄🇪🇸 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/HfdaXYRgQ9 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) November 14, 2017

67 match wins

Six titles

Two Grand Slams

No.1 in the world By withdrawing from the ATP Finals, @RafaelNadal has brought his 2017 season to a close…but what a season it was 👏 pic.twitter.com/RLwUBD3QhB — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) November 13, 2017

Nadal says he knew he was pulling out during the match because he was in pain & wasnt enjoying it: ”After the year I've had, I don't deserve to feel like that on court for 2 more days” — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) November 13, 2017

Nadal: "I knew during the match. It was a decision I took during the match. Even winning, even losing, I was going to pull out." — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) November 13, 2017

When Nadal started 2017, most wondered if he would be relevant. Ended it World No.1. Job done. Time to sun himself, rest up, do it again. — DavidLaw (@DavidLawTennis) November 14, 2017

I felt it was the right thing to do, nevertheless, just reading that @RafaelNadal's season has ended made my heart just sink. I love #tennis, but it truly always feels like something is missing when he isn't around. @ATPWorldTour #ATPFinals Right decision though. Get well soon!! — Dominic J Stevenson (@djstrasse) November 14, 2017

I deserved a better ending but sport does not owe anything to anyone: Rafael Nadal.

Great words and perception from a great athlete. @RafaelNadal #Nadal — Sandeep Menon (@ImTheMenon) November 14, 2017

Sad news…@RafaelNadal has been forced to pull out of the #NittoATPFinals due to injury. pic.twitter.com/9MLDZZmA6P — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 13, 2017

You can admire or dislike him, but Rafa Nadal is a true fighter. I don't like him, but today he honoured the tournament until the last point — Fabio Valente (@FabioValenteTNN) November 13, 2017