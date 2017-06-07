West Ham to launch £4m bid for Mexican ace?

West Ham United have reportedly made an official approach for Jurgen Damm, who plays for Liga MX club Tigres UANL, according to The Sun.

The Hammers are said to have launched a £4 million bid and are quite confident of securing the 24-year-old winger this summer.

The Mexico international was linked with a move to Gunners back in 2015 and has been recently monitored by the European scouts after earning a recall to the national side.

The report claims that the attacking midfielder, dubbed the 2nd fastest player on the planet after Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale – has been targeted by West Ham head coach Slaven Bilic to provide competition.

Tigres would likely be interested in selling to a foreign club, and it is claimed that Damm is also wants to move to the English top flight.