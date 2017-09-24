Sporting Lisbon’s Seydou Doumbia on Everton radar

The Premier League outfit Everton are mulling over a January move for Sporting Lisbon striker Seydou Doumbia.

The 29-year-old has impressed the Portuguese giants since joining the club from Roma this summer, scoring twice in the Champions League.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman is believed to be looking for more reinforcements following the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United.

According to The Sun, Koeman is keen on to launch a bid for Doumbia when the transfer window reopens in the New Year, and the Dutch manager is prepared to trigger the Ivorian’s £55m release clause.

Toffees are currently in the bottom three of the league table, with only two goals scored this campaign, both coming from summer signing Wayne Rooney.