Report: Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk on Chelsea radar

Chelsea are mulling over a summer move for Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.

The Blues are ready to launch a bid to sign the Netherlands international if the Saints consider selling him.

Van Dijk, 26, whose name has never been far from the speculations this summer, with the centre-back having been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks.

Indeed, the Merseyside giants were close to signing the Dutchman back in June but were forced to withdraw their interest after the Saints accused them of an alleged illegal approach.

The Reds issued a statement saying that they had terminated their interest in the defender, but he continues to be linked with a move to Anfield.

However, it appears that the Premier League champions could be set to offer competition for the player’s signature, with the Daily Mail reporting that the west Londoners are keen on bringing him to the Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have so far only completed deals for Willy Caballero, Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata this summer.