Report: Man City want Claudio Gomes from PSG

Manchester City have reportedly expressed their interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Claudio Gomes, according to the Daily Mail.

The 17-year-old academy player has played 326 minutes over five outings in the UEFA Youth League so far this season.

Gomes has also been training with PSG’s first team but is reportedly doubtful about his possibilities of playing regularly and has yet to put a pen to a paper on a professional contract.

The report suggests that Manchester giants have been in touch with the France Under-18 captain, who is regarded as one of the French club’s most highly rated young players. He is believed to be interested in making the move to the Premier League.

Both PSG and City are performing well in their respective leagues.