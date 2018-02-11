Report – Liverpool keen on Arsenal target Jack Butland

Liverpool have joined the Premier League rivals Arsenal in the race to land highly-rated goalkeeper Jack Butland from Stoke City, according to The Sun.

The England international recently emerged as a transfer target for the Merseyside giants, who are desperate to bolster their squad between the sticks due to doubts over both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius.

However, the report claims, the Reds may potentially have to increase their summer bid for the 24-year-old stopper as Premier League rivals Arsenal have also credited with an interest, with Petr Cech future at the Emirates seems uncertain ahead of next season.

Butland, who has been capped six times by the national side, is said to be open to make a move and £40m is likely to be enough to convince him away from The Potters.

Butland has been consistent for Stoke, missing out just three league games this season.