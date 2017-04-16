Report: Liverpool interested in RB Leipzig ace Naby Keita?

Liverpool are reportedly lining up a summer swoop for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita as the Reds manager Jurgen Klopp looks to utilise his knowledge of the German football.

Keita, 22, has impressed for the Bundesliga outfit this term, helping the club second in the league table and look set to play Champions League football next season.

But the Guinea international, who joined Leipzing from Salzburg for €15m last summer could be playing in the competition for the Merseyside giants – not Leipzig – next season, according to The Times.

The Reds are on verge for a top four finish and determined to make a return to Europe’s elite competition.

Keita, who is currently under contract with Leipzig until 2020, has scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 26 games so far this season.