Report: Gunners keen on Everton’s Idrissa Gueye

Arsenal are mulling over a summer move for Everton central midfielder Idrissa Gueye, who joined Toffees last summer following Aston Villa’s relegation from the English Premier League.

The 27-year-old midfielder has started 22 league matches for the Merseyside club this season, and it has been claimed that Ronald Koeman’s side are already planning to offer the Senegal international a new and improved deal.

According to The Sun, Gueye’s impressive form this season has attracted interest from Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who will move for the playmaker if he stays at the Emirates this summer.

Gueye has scored once and provided a single assist in 25 appearances for Everton in all competitions this season.