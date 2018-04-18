Report: Barcelona keen on Christian Eriksen

Barcelona have emerged as rumoured suitors for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen to replace Andres Iniesta.

The Spain international is expected to leave Camp Nou at the end of the season ahead of a possible move to Chinese Super League outfit Tianjin Quanjian.

The 33-year-old midfielder revealed earlier this month that he determined over his future, which is likely to be revealed at the end of the month.

According to the Daily Star, the Spanish giants are bracing themselves to lose their skipper, and as a result, will move for Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen in the summer.

The report suggests that La Liga bitter rivals Real Madrid are also interested in the 26-year-old Denmark international.

Eriksen has scored 14 times and registered 11 assists in all competitions for Spurs this season.