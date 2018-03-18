Real Madrid interested in Liverpool’s Emre Can

Real Madrid are lining up a summer swoop for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, according to El Gol Digital.

The European champions have identified the Germany international as a potential replacement for Luka Modric, who has been tipped to leave the Spanish giants this summer.

Modric, 32, has been heavily linked with a number of heavyweight clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United.

Can, who will be out of contract this summer and could join Los Blancos on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Going on recent showings, the odds on Can are generous, and it would be wise to back the German playmaker sooner rather than later. Using free bet offers up to £50 from well-known bookmakers would be a risk-free way to stake on his transfer outcome, but would produce exceptional returns.

The Merseyside giants are keen to retain Can’s services, but reports suggest that the 24-year-old defensive midfielder is also being courted by Juventus and Bayern Munich.