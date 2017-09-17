Manchester United v Everton: confident United eye three points

Manchester United confident for a huge turnaround when they host Everton in the 5th week of the English Premier League season 2017-18 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Based on United’s recent home form, the Red Devils will be looking to ensure they finish top of the Premier League after keeping the pace so far in the current season.

Manchester United vs Everton

Premier League2017/18

Sunday, 17th September 2017

Kick-off: 04:00 PM BST at Old Trafford

The 20-time English champions are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions, with four wins, and they come into the clash against the Merseysiders on the back of a 3-0 Champions League win over Basel.

United’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney return to his former club for the first time since his summer move to the Goodison Park, and the 31-year-old striker will be looking to register a decent away win for his new side following a dreadful start to the season.

Despite showing a number of positive signs at the start of the season, Everton are still struggling at the bottom end of the table, having failed to secure a win in their last five outings in all competitions and ready to face the Old Trafford outfit with a three-game losing streak.

Ronald Koeman’s side have been struggling over the past couple of weeks, winless in last three Premier League fixtures, ruining a decent campaign they have had so far in the ongoing season and their confidence will be surely on the lower side.

Certainly Manchester United are overwhelming favourites to win this game. Take a look at the introductory odds for the match available at various online betting markets which are considered as one of the legit ways of earning cash in this contest.

United’s summer signing Paul Pogba is expected to sideline him for two weeks after the Frenchman picked up an injury in the Champions League win against Basel, that could lead Marouane Fellaini to take his place in the midfield.

The Merseyside outfit will be without the services of star players such as Ross Barkley and James McCarthy due to injury.

Despite high hopes after spending huge in the summer, Koeman’s side have endured a difficult start to the season and things appear to be similar for the Merseyside outfit this weekend.

Manchester United have made a very promising start to the season and this appears to be a fairly routine home win for Mourinho’s men.

Possible Line-ups:

United starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Darmian, Fellaini, Matic, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Lukaku.

Everton starting XI: Pickford, Baines, Keane, Williams, Jagielka, Schneiderlin, Gueye, Sigurdsson, Davies, Rooney, Ramirez.