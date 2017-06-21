Man Utd set to sign Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid – report

Manchester Untied are hoping to complete the signing of Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid, according to The Independent.

The Red Devils remain keen on trying to lure the Spanish international to Old Trafford this summer but could face a tough competition for his signature with the Premier League champions Chelsea.

The same report adds that the La Liga giants Real Madrid are demanding a fee of huge £78 million for the 24-year-old forward but United are only currently willing to splash approx £60m.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are willing to pay £70m for Morata, although a move to the West London outfit for the striker is described as being “unlikely” at this moment.

The speculations sparked after Los Blancos president Florentino Perez confirmed on Monday night that the European champions have not received any official bids for any of their players till date.

The 20-time English champions are thought to be keen to strengthen their forward options this summer as manager Jose Mourinho prepares for his second season in charge at the Old Trafford.

Manchester United have so far only confirmed the signing of Victor Lindelof from Benfica this summer.