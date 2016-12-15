Exciting Times for United as Mourinho Looks Set to Splash More Cash

With the January transfer window just around the corner, speculation over potential moves is reaching boiling point. Many publications believe that Jose Mourinho is aiming to bolster his Manchester United squad even further in the New Year after his summer signings have failed to make the desired impact.

The former Chelsea boss reasoned that he only needed to sign four key players in the summer and brought in Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Paul Pogba, and Eric Bailly. The signings have been a mixed bag at Old Trafford and United are seemingly out of the title race heading into the Christmas schedule. That could all change over the next month, however, and if the Red Devils gather some festive form they may well find themselves back in contention for the Premier League.

As of mid-December, the Manchester side can be backed at 28/1 with sportsbet.io to win the league. Those who know how to use Bitcoin to make a bet may be tempted to take advantage and use the e-currency to bet on United’s kind fixtures over the next few weeks, as the currency and the team are looking strong going into the New Year.

The transfer market may offer Mourinho more options to push forward and make his assault on the top-placed teams. According to the Daily Star, the Old Trafford club are preparing an enormous bid for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann (see video above). The France forward has been earmarked as a direct replacement for the out-of-sorts Wayne Rooney. The reports suggest that United will have to meet an £83.5million buyout clause for the Euro 2016 finalist, but this deal may not go through until the summer, if at all. Griezmann has recently stated that he may be tempted by a move to the Premier League to link-up with his France teammate Pogba.

The Telegraph believes that Edinson Cavani (see video above) could be on his way to the North-West of England. The Paris Saint-Germain striker is apparently stalling on signing a new deal with the French champions. With Ibrahimovic already having pledged to stay at United for another year, there is a chance that the two devastating forwards could be reunited once again.

United are also closely monitoring the Dimitri Payet situation. It recently emerged that if West Ham get relegated the player will be available to buy for £15million – a price well below his true value – due to a clause in the Frenchman’s contract. Clubs may aim to swoop for the playmaker in January, though, in the hope of tempting the London club to sell the player while they can make more money from him. Mourinho has shown a keen interest in the 29-year-old in the past and he is believed to be the 53-year-old’s second choice should any deal for Griezmann fall through.

United may also look to bolster their defence, and they have been linked with the Southampton pair Jose Fonte and Virgil van Dijk in recent weeks.

It would be fair to assume that if Mourinho decides to dip into the market in January he will be backed to the hilt by the club’s board. With United failing to battle at the top of the league at the moment the manager may opt to move sooner rather than later.