Man United plot sensational move for Dimitri Payet?

Manchester United are reportedly ready to launch a concerted bid to sign West Ham United midfielder Dimitri Payet, according to The Mirror.

The France international has been a revelation since moving to the English Premier League from Marseille last summer. However, the east Londoners are struggling this term and in the lower reaches of the league table, thus the midfielder’s future into the spotlight.

The 29-year-old penned a new deal with the Hammers earlier this year but the report suggests that the Red Devils will consider to make a move for the playmaker in this new year with a fee in the region of £35 million could be on the cards.

Payet has scored once and provided four assists in 10 league appearances so for this season.