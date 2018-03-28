Man United lining up summer move for Serie A attacker

Manchester United have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic but could face competition from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, according to The Daily Mirror.

The Red Devils are ready to rival PSG and Real Madrid for the services of the 23-year-old attacking midfielder in the summer transfer window.

The report adds that the Spanish giants Real Madrid and French leaders Paris Saint-Germain are both keeping close tabs on the Serbian international, who has performed a crucial role in Lazio’s challenge for a top-four finish in the current campaign.

United are keen to land a highly-rated midfielder and the pursuit of the former Genk star could fuel another debate about the future of Paul Pogba at Old Trafford.

Milinkovic-Savic has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 26 Serie A appearances so far this season.