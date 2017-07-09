Man United goalkeeper Joel Pereira signs new four-year contract

Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira has committed his long-term future after signing a new four-year deal with the Premier League giants.

The Portuguese stopper joined the Red Devils in 2012, having been left out behind David de Gea and Sergio Romero in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

I am very happy to have renewed my contract with the biggest team in the world. 🙏🏻🖊 #ManchesterUnited #RedDevil @ManUtd @premierleague pic.twitter.com/Q6xFdgFmW0 — Joel Castro Pereira (@ElgatoPereira1) July 8, 2017

Pereira, 21, went on to make his full English Premier League debut in May, and the shot-stopper has now put pen to paper on a new contract until 2021.

“I have been at United for a number of years now and since the first day here I have enjoyed every minute. Over the last season I feel I have made great progress as a goalkeeper and this will stand me in good stead for continuing my development as a Manchester United player,” Pereira told the club’s official website.

“There have been many memorable moments for me at this club; however, making my debut for the first team at Old Trafford was unbelievable for me and my family. I want to thank the manager and his coaching team for the help and guidance they have given me and I look forward to playing a part in the squad for many years to come.”

Jose Mourinho’s side will start their new Premier League season at home against West Ham United on August 13.