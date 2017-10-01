Man United eye Turkish starlet Yusuf Yazici

Manchester United are reportedly pondering a move for €14m-rated midfielder Yusuf Yazicki from Super Lig side Trabzonspor.

The Turkey international, who have been linked with Liverpool over the summer, scored six goals in 22 appearances for Trabzonspor during the 2016-17 campaign.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been a regular this season – providing two assists in six Super Lig appearances.

According to Fanatik, United boss Jose Mourinho is a great admirer of the midfielder, and the Portuguese manager could push ahead with a £12.3m move when the transfer window reopens in January.

Meanwhile, the Ligue 1 champions AS Monaco are also credit with an interest in the youngster’s signature.