Man United eye Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro?

Manchester United have emerged as rumoured suitors for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

The Red Devils are well stocked for players, with Matic, Herrera and Pogba all vying for two places.

However, the Old Trafford outfit will soon need a long-term replacement for Michael Carrick and it appears that United boss Jose Mourinho is already looking up for his options.

According to Diario Gol, the 20-time English champions intend to make a move for the Brazil international, who established himself as a crucial figure at the Bernabeu.

The 25-year-old playmaker has scored nine times in 110 appearances for the La Liga champions, including a goal in the Champions League final against Juventus.

Mourinho is keen to strengthen his squad when the transfer window reopens in January and is prepared to splash the cash in order to sign the midfielder.

Casemiro has a contract at Real until 2021 and it has been claimed that the Brazilian has little desire to leave the European champions at this stage of his career.