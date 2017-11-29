Man United eye four strikers ahead of next season’

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly considering to bring in a left-footed forwards ahead of next season to address the side’s uneven attack, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Portuguese boss is said to still be unhappy with the United hierarchy after missing out on Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic in the summer transfer market.

Mourinho, 54, believes that the attacking area needs reinforcing, having brought in just one striker in the summer, but he will likely to wait until the end of the season before approaching out.

The report claims, the Red Devils have begun the hunt for a new high-profile striker to bolster their attack line, with Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale is one of four players being targeted.