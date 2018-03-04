Man City to battle Tottenham for Ryan Sessegnon

Manchester City will reportedly join Tottenham Hotspur in a race to sign talented Fulham left-back Ryan Sessegnon, according to The Sun.

Spurs are said to be willing to bid £35m for the 17-year-old defender, who has been impressive, scoring 14 so far for the Championship outfit this term.

Tottenham Hotspur hope that their offer will be enough to convince the Cottagers to the negotiating table, but a report suggests that Premier League leaders Manchester City are prepared to trump their rivals by launching the bidding at £40m.

City boss Pep Guardiola is keen to add more quality players to his squad and the 17-year-old Englishman is considered as an ideal candidate by scouts from every top club in the Premier League.

Sessegnon is consistently compared to Gareth Bale due to his versatility down the left, has also had his name linked with the European heavyweights with the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester United in the past.