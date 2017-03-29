Man City target Southampton defender?

Manchester City are mulling over a summer move for Southampton right-back Cedric Soares, according to ESPN.

City boss Pep Guardiola is expected to allow a number of first-team defenders to leave the Etihad at the end of the season, with Bacary Sagna, Pablo Zabaleta and Gael Clichy among those likely to depart.

The Spanish manager is understood to be keen on strengthening his full-back options, and Southampton’s Cedric has emerged as an ideal transfer target for the Sky Blues after impressing for the Saints this term.

The 25-year-old joined Southampton in 2015, and has since gone on to make more than 50 appearances for the south-coast club.

The Portugal international was also a part of the national squad that won the European Championships last summer in France.