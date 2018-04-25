Man City lead the race to sign Jorginho from Napoli

Manchester City are allegedly leading the race to sign Jorginho from Napoli, according to The Daily Mail.

City have moved into pole position ahead of Liverpool in the hunt to sign the Brazil-born Italy international this summer as Pep Guardiola looks to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

The Reds had been considered as the favourites to secure the 26-year-old midfielder’s signature, but they have now been overtaken by the newly crowned Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Sky Blues are believed to have held productive talks with Jorginho’s representative in recent weeks as they look to lure him to The Etihad.

The report adds, Partenopei are keen to keep hold of Jorginho and have offered him a new contract, and Manchester United have also expressed an interest in the playmaker, who scored twice and provided four assists in 29 Serie A appearances for the club this term.