Liverpool plot January move for Iker Casillas from FC Porto?

Liverpool have emerged as rumoured suitors for Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who remains the 1st-choice stopper at the Portuguese giants.

According to El Pais as quoted by The Mirror, it appears that a move to the Merseyside outfit is a possibility at the start of 2018 in January.

The report adds, Porto are prepared to part ways with the 30-year-old veteran keeper in order to reduce their wage bill, and his uncertainty at the club has allegedly alerted the Premier League giants Liverpool.

The Spaniard World Cup legend, who is currently unable to feature in a game for FC Porto, is understandably wants to see out his career in the regular football and the Merseyside club could emerge as a tempting option.

It is understood that the Reds are not short of options between the sticks, but duo Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius have not established themselves as reliable options at Anfield and Danny Ward still remains underused by the head-coach Jurgen Klopp.

Casillas is currently under contract to FC Porto until next summer.