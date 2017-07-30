Liverpool plot £36m bid for Rafinha?

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a £36million offer for the 24-year-old midfielder Rafinha.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claims that the Merseyside giants are preparing a bid for the Brazil international, who has a release clause of £67m.

The report adds, the Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has instructed the club’s sporting director Michael Edwards to keep ahead of Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, who have also been scrambling for the midfielder’s signature this summer.

If the deal goes through, Rafinha could play an influential role in Philippe Coutinho’s future at Anfield.

The Catalans have identified Coutinho as a top summer target, so the Spanish outfit will be hoping that they agree on a deal for the two players.