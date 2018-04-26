Liverpool out to pile further misery on dismal Stoke City

Liverpool will be looking to consolidate their place in the top four with a win over Stoke City this weekend.

The Reds need five points from their last three matches to guarantee a place in the Champions League next season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are in exceptional form right now and they will be hoping to add to Stoke’s miseries.

Liverpool are unbeaten at home this season and they will be odds-on favourites heading into this game. Get the Reds to win at 2/7 with www.toals.com.

Meanwhile, Stoke City have not won a game on their travels since October 2017 and they will be dreading this week’s trip to Anfield.

The Potters are four points adrift of safety and a defeat here could seal their fate. Stoke City are currently winless in their last 11 league games and they will need a major slice of luck to come away from Anfield with something.

Liverpool are expected to rotate heavily for this one and despite their poor form, Stoke might actually fancy their chances against a second-string Liverpool side.

The Reds are in the semi-finals of the Champions League and they will be focused on the upcoming second leg against Roma. Liverpool are currently 5-2 up in the tie.

Furthermore, injuries will also play a key role in Jurgen Klopp’s selection this weekend. Liverpool are plagued with injuries right now.

The likes of Emre Can, Adam Lallana, Joel Matip are all out injured and Chamberlain’s name has been added to the list as well. The England international hurt his knee against Roma earlier this week and he will be out for the next few months.

Meanwhile, Stoke City will also be without some of their first team stars for this one.

The likes of Grant, Choupo-Moting, Wimmer, Afellay and Stafylidis are expected to miss out for Paul Lambert’s side.

Both teams are in need of a win here and it should be an interesting contest. Stoke are in atrocious form right now and if Liverpool decide to stick with their front three this weekend, it could get embarrassing for the visitors.

The likes of Salah, Mane and Firmino are in red-hot form and Liverpool are 4/6 to win with total goals scored over 2.5.

The Premier League’s top scorer Mohamed Salah is 4/9 to score anytime with Toals. Considering the fact that Stoke have conceded 11 goals in their last six league games, Salah will get his chances if he plays.