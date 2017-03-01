Liverpool eye summer move for Helder Costa?

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Helder Costa has reportedly emerged as a potential transfer target for Liverpool during the summer.

In January, the Portugal Under-23 ace’s was instrumental as Wolves secured a 2-1 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup 4th round, leading to the Championship outfit pushing through a permanent move for the 23-year-old forward.

According to The Sun, the championship outfit’s’ current situation has alerted potential suitors of the attacker and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be an admirer of the flying winger.

Costa has scored nine goals in 34 appearances in all competitions this season.